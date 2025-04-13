Raiders' Kolton Miller Named a Top Free Agent for 2026
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much stability over the years. They have been searching for that, pretty much all over their franchise. But one member that has brought them stability since being drafted by the Silver and Black has been starting left tackle Kolton Miller. Miller is the longest member of the Raiders roster, and he has been a great player for the whole organization.
But for Miller, it was not the prettiest of welcomes to the National Football League once he was drafted. Miller did have a lot of struggles, and many thought it was another wasted first-round pick by the Raiders.
Miller kept on working and did not let the noise get to him. It took some time for Miller to get comfortable in the league but he just kept going and wanted to get better.
Even with the Raiders not having stability, Miller turned it around and now has become one of the best left tackles in the National Football League. Year in and year out the Raiders have been counting on Miller to be a leader both on and off the field and he has delivered every time.
Once a young player from UCLA, Miller is now the veteran on the Raiders roster. He continues to be the leader on the Raiders offensive line, and they need him more than ever now because the team's offensive line is very young and talented.
Miller is also entering his final year of his contract with the Raiders. And if the Raiders do not give him a new deal, there will be a lot of teams interested in Miller next off-season.
Daniel Popper of The Athletic has Miller ranked as the 19th overall potential free agent for 2026.
"Miller has been a model of durability for the Raiders at left tackle since he was drafted in the first round in 2018. He has only missed seven games in his career," said Popper. "He has played at least 960 snaps in all but one of his seven NFL seasons. He is on the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2021."
The Raiders should want to extend Miller sooner than later because it can save them money and not let Miller get in talks with other teams next off-season.
