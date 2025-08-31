What Raiders' Kolton Miller Means to the New Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line will be led by left tackle Kolton Miller once again. Miller has been the leader of the Raiders' offensive line for many years. He is the veteran of that group, and he is looking to get better and help his team and teammates in any way to give them the best opportunity to be successful in the upcoming season. Miller is one of the best left tackles in the National Football League, and he has been the most consistent player for the Silver and Black.
This offseason, Miller and the Raiders got an extension done that will keep Miller with the Raiders past this season. That is something that both sides wanted to get done before the start of the season, and that is exactly what happened. Miller is a special type of player. You do not get a left tackle like Miller every season. He has been here for all the tough times, and he wants to bring success to Raider Nation. Miller is ready to have a big season and show that they have improved.
With the new regime coming in this season, they did not have to worry about a veteran leader on the offensive line. They had Miller there and at the most important position on the offensive line as well. The new regime loves Miller, and they know that they are lucky to have a player like Miller. Miller has had another great training camp and has helped the young offensive linemen.
"Kolton Miller has meant a lot to this program, and he has meant a lot to me, getting started, you know, on this adventure," said Raiders offensive line coach Brennan Carroll. "He has done everything we have asked. He has been consistent. He has been upfront. Like everything that has happened by design and been communicated. I think he has made fantastic strides. I think he is playing as confidently as I can remember. Watching from the previous film. He is in a great spot right now."
With the Raiders looking to improve their offense this season, Miller and the rest of the offensive line are going to play a huge role in making it better. Miller will make sure his guys are ready and give the offense the best protection.
