Raiders' Dynamic Offense is Helping the Offensive Line
The biggest question for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the new season is what the offense is going to look like. Not in terms of what players are going to be starting, but in terms of what system they are running. People are going to be looking at whether they have a smooth transition from the offseason into the regular season, or if the offense is going to need a few games to get comfortable with all the moving pieces they had this offseason.
The good news for the Raiders is that they got a much-improved offense, and it is led by veterans who know how to handle an offense and run one. The Raiders went after veteran quarterback Geno Smith via trade this offseason. Smith is the right fit for the Raiders, and he has been the quarterback that the team has been looking for. The Raiders will benefit from having Smith under center this season.
The Silver and Black also brought in veteran offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to get things going in the right direction. The Raiders' offense this season looks to be more dynamic than it has been in years past. Kelly is a play caller who will open up the offense as much as he can. He is also a play caller who is going to go with the strengths of his players and put them in the best position to be successful.
The offensive line is also getting help from the team's new look offense. They are getting better by having the defense on their toes with not knowing what is coming. They are getting more dynamic in their own right as well.
Chip Kelly Offense
"I think Chip Kelly coming in and you know having the pieces that we have, being able to be dynamic," said Raiders offensive lineman Kolton Miller. "I think it is really big, especially as a tackle, you kind of appreciate that because you know that of keeps the defenses on their toes and you know what they are going to expect. We got plenty of weapons, and we got a lot of returning guys. You know Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, for then we got Jakobi Meyers."
"We are looking forward to the season."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.