Raiders Legend Charles Woodson Makes NFL All-Quarter Century Team
One of the best to ever play for the Silver and Black was defensive back Charles Woodson. Woodson was one player that the Raiders did not miss on. He was special and had a great career in the National Football League. Charles Woodson got drafted in the first round of the 1998 draft by the Oakland Raiders. Now Woodson is a Hall of Famer and is one of the NFL All-Quarter Century Team.
Sports Illustrated put Woodson on the first team All-Quarter Century Team.
Cornerback
First-team: Darrelle Revis (18), Charles Woodson (15)
Revis was an elite shutdown corner with four first-team All-Pro selections. He’s remembered for his dominant run on Revis Island with the Jets and also won a Super Bowl in his one season with the Patriots. Woodson’s 59 interceptions are second to Ed Reed’s 64 over this span. He made seven of his nine Pro Bowls after 2000, won a Super Bowl with the Packers and prolonged his career by moving to safety.
Woodson was a staple on the Raiders defense for many years. After his first stint with the Raiders, he went to Green Bay and played with the Packers. He played great there as well, and that is where he won a Super Bowl. Woodson came back to the Raiders and finished off his career with the Silver and Black.
18 seasons, 254 games … Made an immediate impact for Raiders after being drafted fourth overall in 1998, earning the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl berth … Intercepted at least one pass in each of his 18 seasons (one year shy of Darrell Green's NFL-record 19) … Totaled 65 career interceptions, tied for fifth in League history …
Fourth in NFL history for passes defensed with 183 … Twice led NFL in interceptions (nine in 2009; seven in 2011) … In 2014, became first player in NFL history with 50 career interceptions and 20 sacks … Forced 33 fumbles and recovered 18 … AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 … Member of NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s …
First-Team All-Pro four times … Elected to nine Pro Bowls … Appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII with Oakland, contributing five tackles and an interception in 48-21 loss to Tampa Bay … Contributed two tackles in 31-25 Green Bay victory over Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV … Co-holder of NFL record with 13 career defensive touchdowns …
