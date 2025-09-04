WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Previews Week 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have appeared to be a different team under Pete Carroll, but Week 1 is the first time the world will get a chance to see these Raiders in a game that counts. Carroll is ready to go and plans to have his team prepared for the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Carroll spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following practice, Leki Fotu spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Defensive Lineman Leki Fotu Q: Coming back from injury, how does it feel to be able to show everybody what you're all about?
Leki Fotu: "For me, missing some time this training camp, and also from last year, missing some time in training camp. So, coming back that week, Arizona week, felt really good to be back out there with my brothers and to play ball again. So definitely felt good to knock off some rust from missing some time and hope to get back rolling this week with the boys."
Q: With your physical makeup, you make a difference out there. You can see it when you're out on the field. What do you feel like your role is for this year?
Fotu: "The first thing that comes into my mind is service. And to me, that means doing anything the team needs me to do. But for me, I know my main role right now is to stop the run to free up everything else. So, I take that with much pride. So that's the first thing on my priority. But really just service and doing anything that the team asked for."
Q: Where are you right now as far as how you feel knowing it's a game week now? You did miss that amount of training camp, do you feel like you're in football shape ready to go?
Fotu: "Yes, sir, yeah. No doubt. I knew that with the time missing I had to be ready to come back ,Week 1. And that was the mindset with the training room, making sure I get back fully healthy. And they did a good job doing that. I feel ready and comfortable."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take