The Sobering Truth Facing Chip Kelly, Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Bye Week searching for answers after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs sent them to 2-5.
Raiders' legend Lincoln Kennedy took to the Locked on Raiders Squad Show to share his feelings, noting that, “Chip Kelly has to let his pride aside and say, ‘You know what? What I envisioned initially hasn’t worked and has to do something different.
“I’m not talking about a dramatic change to the offensive philosophy, but you change the initial looks to give the defense something else to think about and to work with. Things like making an I-back formation, you know, with a tight end, taking in Thomas Booker, have him stand at full back, or one of your biggest guys, or even bring Alex Cappa in, since you’re trying so hard to get him in the game. But the fact of the matter is they’re going to have to make adjustments and make changes because right now, this team has no identity," Kennedy said.
Kennedy is undoubtedly right that Kelly and the Raiders' offense must change up a few things. However, few changes they could make will matter without Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Kolton Miller. Las Vegas' roster is not built to sustain those losses.
Still, Kelly must try something different, as what the Raiders have been doing is clearly not working. Heading into the Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how eager he is to be closer to full strength.
"Well, the first thing is it gives us a chance to have two weeks to get three or four guys back out there, get some starters back out there. It should help. Brock [Bowers] should be ready to go, Jakobi [Meyers] I think he worked out in pregame, was close, he should be ready to go," Carroll said.
“So, that's a real boost. I mean, those are three guys that are legitimate leader players on this football team that we need to get back out there. So, hopefully that that will take place. Big self-scouting opportunity for us, big chance to make sure that we know what our opponents are seeing, and to tweak and adjust and be creative with how we do that."
