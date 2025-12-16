How the Pressure Facing Raiders' Pete Carroll Is Becoming Obvious

The Las Vegas Raiders' second losing streak of this season was extended to eight consecutive games on Sunday. Las Vegas' failure to show up against the Philadelphia Eagles was the latest in a season of lows. Luckily, the Raiders are only three weeks away from the end of the season.

Las Vegas has little to build on from Sunday's loss to the Eagles, other than the fact that it is undoubtedly time to rebuild. The Raiders' front office can no longer deny how far this roster is from being respectable or competitive. They must gut the roster this offseason if they want to improve.

Carroll Feels the Heat

Following the Raiders' embarrassing loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Carroll spoke about how it feels to lose eight games in a row. The pressure to win games and even look somewhat competitive on the field continues to grow for Carroll's Raiders. This season has been a disaster in more ways than one.

“There's so much pressure that comes right from here. I mean, if you could even imagine. Nobody can pressure me more than myself. My expectations and the standards that I've lived by and work by are so high that they're almost impossible to meet. But, that's still the way I know how to live and still the way I know how to coach," Carroll said.

The Raiders were expected to make at least marginal progress this season, but have failed to do so. It has been a season full of injuries, bad coaching, bad execution, and despair. Even after all of the offseason changes, this season feels like a continuation of last season, but worse.

Arguably, one of the most frustrating aspects of the Raiders' disappointing season is their inability to run the football. Even worse than not being able to run the ball, Las Vegas' offensive line has made it impossible to run or pass this season. Carroll explained what the lack of a ground game has done.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) passes the ball to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“Yeah, our inability to just get the ball moving where we have some kind of substance of a run game to play off of. When you don't convert on third down, you just don't get the chances,” Carroll said when asked about the struggles the Raiders' offense has had this season.

“I mean, we said this. Unfortunately, guys, it's the same kind of story. That's the result of what happens with us trying to move the football. The games kind of pattern themselves and it's not hard to see that. There's no mystery there.”

