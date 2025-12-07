What Pete Carroll Has Seen From Raiders' Greg Olson So Far

It has not been a season to remember for the Silver and Black. This season in Las Vegas for the Raiders was supposed to be a year that they take the right step forward and show that they are a team on the come-up.

It has been the total opposite of that. It has been taking more than a few steps back for the Raiders. It has been a horrible showing for head coach Pete Carroll in his first season with the team, and it has not gotten better by the week.

Carroll wanted to see this team compete for a lot of different things this season, but they did not get off to the start they wanted to, and it has been a downfall as we have never seen before for this team. The Raiders' offense has been at the front of all the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Raiders could not get anything going.

Pete Carroll on Play Caller Greg Olson

That led to Pete Carroll firing Chip Kelly, and it was the first time in his career he had left a coordinator go during the season. It just had to be something that had to be done. The Raiders were going nowhere with the offseason, and they needed to show something else. That brought along veteran quarterbacks coach Greg Olson. Olson has spent a lot of time coaching in the NFL. He is very experienced in calling plays, and he has been an offensive coordinator before.

"I appreciate the nautical reference," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll about Greg Olson. Yeah, the first week was just drinking from a fire hose. I mean, there's so many things that he was trying to get organized and get ready and connect with the coaches and the players in the meetings and all of the things. It's hard to imagine, all of a sudden, being thrusted into that. He does have some background. He's seen it before, and he knows how to get that done."

"I thought he did a really good job last week of just connecting kind of the feeling of how we move forward. This week, the next couple weeks, will really be a way better indicator of what we're doing and how we're doing things and how we'd like to try to grow with the guys that we have and draw from the coaches and the players to make that happen."

