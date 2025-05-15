Are Raiders and Chargers the NFL's Best Rivalry?
Whenever the Raiders and Chargers get together, it's always a fun time. Two teams with long histories, iconic players, and unforgettable moments, the rivalry enters a new chapter as Raiders' head coach Pete Carroll and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh have beef dating back nearly 20 years as both teams are set to face on during the second week of the season.
Known Raider hater Shawne Merriman and former Raider Marcel Reece spoke about the rivalry on Good Morning Football.
"So I think this year, with the two head coaches, Pete Carroll, coming back in there, I think that that rivalry that's been missing for a long time, I think that ultimately comes back this year," said Merriman.
"Jim Harbaugh has turned his team around completely, and he not only has turned around completely, he did it fast, as he does every program/ organizations he's ever been to, but I'll say this, I do like the mentality that Pete Carroll brings back in the locker room with the Raiders of running game and Jeanty, drafting Jeanty, bringing Geno Smith and I think they added some pieces to get that rivalry back going."
"Shawne is right about one thing." Said Reece. "This is the best, the funnest rivalry, Raiders-Chargers. You always say Raiders first, just so we get that out of the way. And the reason why is this, as Sean and I go at it, the characters don't matter. It's the logos. It's the mystique. It is the ferocity that lives against the two teams.
"It doesn't matter who's at quarterback, it doesn't matter who is at the helm with the headsets as coaches. This is the rivalry that will be long-lasting when we are all gone and irrelevant. But I will say this, the reason why it's so fun when you're in the Silver and Black is because no matter where you go, and no matter where you play them, you're the home team because Sean and the two Charger fans in the world, can not fill the stadium, you hear me? Just win, baby."
Both teams have a history of historically dominant offenses, a hate that dates back to the AFL, juxtaposed color schemes that fit against each other, and characters that entertain.
Saw what you want but when these two teams get together, it's always must watch tv.
The Raiders and Chargers play each other during week two on Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas. They then face off in week 13 in Los Angeles.
Join us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another story on the rivalry!
We invite you to interact with us when you check out our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to debate this rivalry!