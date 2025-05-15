What Primetime Games Do Raiders Have in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to play in three primetime games this season, with the Silver and Black getting a chance to show the entire NFL just how big of a step they are about to take.
Here they are.
Week 2: Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)
An early season divisional tilt on primetime. The Raiders dropped both games to Los Angeles last season, so they hope to turn those fortunes around early in the season.
The Raiders, who have a massive following in Los Angeles as the franchise remains beloved for bringing the city it's first Super Bowl, should feel the love in the stands but pure hate on the field as not only do these two teams hate each other, Pete Carroll and Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh have beef going back almost 20 years.
Week 10: @ Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)
The Raiders' recent years of success against Denver came to an end as they were swept last season. They will try to turn the tides back in their favor on the road.
Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II remains motivated against Las Vegas after the Raiders set him up in overtime a few years back to walk it off in overtime at Mile High. The Broncos' blanket in coverage will be a good test to see how effective Geno Smith can be in Chip Kelly's offense.
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)
The first match-up in four seasons, Las Vegas will look to slow down CeeDee Lamb and the gang and win in front of the home crowd. They get a long week of rest to try to do it, too.
While former NFL referee Gene Steratore and his index card won't be on the field during this matchup of two of professional football's most historic franchises, expect the fireworks to follow.
The Raiders did defeat the Cowboys during their last matchup, knocking off Dallas in Jerry's world on Thanksgiving.
Perhaps the most intriguing matchup as both sides have some of the most fiery instigators in football in Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.
