X-Factor WR For the Raiders to Consider
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is one of the best wide receivers in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he might just fall to the second round. Potentially.
If that is the case, the Las Vegas Raiders might want to consider investing in Burden.
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named Burden one of just several 'X-factor' players in the draft.
"When Sean Payton spoke at his NFL Scouting Combine presser about his desire to find a 'joker' type of offensive player, Burden was the first name that came to mind," he wrote. "Despite what many considered a down year, in which he still earned an 80.2 PFF receiving grade, Burden flashed athletic versatility that makes him one of the top X-factors in the class. He logged more than 1,100 career snaps in the slot, more than 600 out wide, 40 in the backfield as a running back and even 18 as an inline tight end. He was also a mainstay on special teams as a punt returner. Even how he moves feels gadget- or X-factor-like. His stop-and-start agility, body control and explosiveness allow him to rack up missed tackles in open space and, as a result, yards after the catch. His 30 forced missed tackles in 2024 tied for the FBS lead.
"Burden isn’t just a slot receiver; he is a versatile offensive weapon."
The inside-outside receiving ability, along with his capability post-catch and with the ball in his hands on handoffs, has led to comparisons to former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
"There are elements of his game that remind me of Randall Cobb, Curtis Samuel or Earl Bennett, but none are a perfect comparison for Burden," CBS Sports' Josh Edwards wrote. "Samuel may be the closest. Samuel may have been a first-round pick had it not been for his injury history. Samuel has a thick lower body build that makes him difficult to bring down post-catch. His route-running needed some work coming into the league. Samuel has played out his sixth NFL season. He has nearly 5,000 receiving yards and more than 40 touchdowns."
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 37 pick (No. 6 is too high), could Burden fall to them?
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.