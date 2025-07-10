Chemistry on the Defensive Line Sets Up the Raiders Well
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2025 season with a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders had a lot of moving pieces this offseason, with players from last year's team leaving elsewhere this offseason. The Raiders also brought in players to replace those who left, and it is going to be important for the Raiders to make sure everything is set coming out of training camp.
One position group on the defensive side that is set up well and will have the most familiar faces around out of any position group is the defensive line. The defensive line will be the Raiders' best unit heading into the new season, and one of the reasons is that they have a lot of chemistry together. The Raiders have ten returning players heading into training camp who were on the team in 2024.
The Raiders' defensive line will be led by defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive tackle Adam Butler, Christian Wilkins, and defensive end Malcolm Koonce. That is who is expected to start for the Raiders up front. The biggest question from that group comes from Wilkins. He is coming off a foot injury and still has not taken the field all offseason long.
But if the Raiders do not have Wilkins to start the season, they have options to fill the role. They can go with Tyree Wilson, who showed that he can play on the interior of the defensive line well. The good thing is that the Raiders are very familiar with each other on the defensive line. That chemistry that the Raiders will have will go a long way to helping the other position groups on defense.
The Raiders start training camp later this month, and it is going to be great to see how much more chemistry the defensive line creates, not only with the returning players but also with the new players on the defensive line as well.
When the defensive line has chemistry, a lot of good things happen. And next season, we can see the whole defensive line get unleashed with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham calling the plays once again.
The Raiders want to get after the quarterback at an elite rate next season, and they are set up well to do that.
