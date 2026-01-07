The Raiders Already Have Some Offseason Answers

The Las Vegas Raiders were a shell of themselves at the end of the 2025 season. Injuries decimated Las Vegas' roster for the second consecutive season. The season was a forgettable one, but Las Vegas did end on a high note with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson's Productive Day

The Raiders needed someone to step up on their defensive line after Maxx Crosby was placed on IR shortly before the end of the season. Raiders' former first-round pick Tyree Wilson answered the call, producing the best game of his career in Las Vegas' season finale.

Wilson finished the game with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and recovered one for a safety. Both of those fumbles led to field goals for the Raiders. The two points he scored were the difference in the Raiders ' 14-12 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Wilson showed long-term potential on Sunday.

"Las Vegas' pass rush showed out with eight sacks and 28 QB pressures against the Chiefs, forcing two turnovers that led to field goals. Tyree Wilson produced each of those forced fumbles in the second quarter and scored a safety on his second sack of the afternoon in the fourth quarter. Charles Snowden and Tonka Hemingway also notched two sacks apiece while Thomas Booker generated seven QB pressures," Baca said.

"The Raiders held Kansas City to 166 total yards — 51 of which were gained on a single pass play that led to a Chiefs go-ahead field goal with under two minutes to play. Las Vegas' stellar showing of QB disruption was something to see and perhaps something to consider in regard to, who was placed on injured reserve."

Assuming Wilson continues to grow, Charles Snowden returns, and Las Vegas adds another defensive end or two in the draft and free agency, they may have a solid rotation of defensive ends. They must continue to find help opposite of Maxx Crosby.

On Monday, Raiders General Manager, John Spytek, gave insight on where things stand between Crosby and the organization.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players," Spytek said.

"In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

