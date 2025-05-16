Why Raiders' Malcolm Koonce Stayed in Vegas During Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed defensive end Malcolm Koonce to a one-year deal during free agency in March.
Koonce missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury after a breakout 2023, a devastating end to a season that did not even begin for a player who was expected to take another step forward.
As he continues to work his way back from that injury, Koonce stayed in Las Vegas during the offseason. Players often return home in the offseason, but Koonce did not.
Why did he remain in Vegas? He explained this in the latest episode of teammate Maxx Crosby’s podcast, The Rush.
“I think it was just my injury,” Koonce said. “So, I got injured right before the season, and I just wanted my rehab to be – I didn’t want to bounce around different areas and then be like, ‘I did this here and this there.’ I wanted a consistent, linear process. As I get into running, as I get into cutting, you’ve seen the whole thing.”
Koonce also said Crosby was a major reason he stayed while rehabbing from his injury. Crosby is also a rare example of a player who stays in Las Vegas during the offseason.
“You see Maxx, Maxx is one of the best in the league,” he said. “If he can stay and work out at the facility, it’s good enough for anybody.”
This season, Koonce will try to have the breakout season he was expected to have last season. As he, Crosby, and Christian Wilkins return healthy for the Raiders’ defensive line, they will anchor the Silver and Black defense.
Koonce is on a one-year contract coming off that serious injury, so not only does he want to have a breakout season, but he also wants to prove that he is still the same player he was before getting hurt.
It has been a tough road back for the former third-round pick, but he started to piece together an impressive pass-rush repertoire in his third season in the league.
With another year of development under Rob Leonard and playing in Patrick Graham’s scheme, we could see Koonce return to form and finally become a consistent pass-rushing presence across from Crosby.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Koonce here.
