Raiders Coaching Staff Facing Major Challenges Ahead of Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders have been doing extra work heading into Week 3 of the NFL season. The Raiders are coming off a loss and are also heading into Week 3 on a short week that will require them to travel once again to the East Coast.
Coming into the new week, the Raiders coaching staff did not know which quarterback they would be facing in Week 3. The Raiders will play against the Washington Commanders and will look to get back in the win column.
On Friday, the Raiders found out that the Commanders' starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, will not be playing against them on Sunday. The Commanders had extra days heading into Week 3, but Daniels was still not able to be healthy enough to get out there on the field against the Silver and Black. Now the Raiders will play against former Raider quarterback Marcus Mariota. The Raiders coaching staff was prepared for this all week, and now they will look to get more insights on Mariota.
"Well, we know what you guys know. We've read what you've read," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We'll see what happens. If DQ [Dan Quinn] finalized it, I don't know that right now, but regardless, yeah, it doesn't change anything for us at all. And we've talked about both guys playing all week long, and we've looked at film of both guys all week long, so that's what they're dealing with."
Yeah, we have to get out there and get our game right and make sure everybody's got their head in the right direction, and we're going and playing a great football game. This is a winning football club. Danny's [Dan Quinn] turned it around in no time. Had a great season last year, and so, they've got a winning mentality, and they're going to be hard as heck at home. So, that's all. We need to go play our game. That's the challenge."
Carroll on Mariota
"It looked very similar. The same play, same style. He's a runner. He's run all through his career. Jayden [Daniels] is a fantastic all-around athlete. Well, so is [Marcus] Mariota. So, we would think Marcus would do all of the same stuff as we've seen on film, from throwing the ball down the field to keeping it and all the rest and scrambling, all of that."
