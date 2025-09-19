Raiders Today

Why This Week Is Already a Must-Win Game for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are already in a must-win situation.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at Allegiant Stadium.
Starting 1 - 1 is not the ideal start Raider Nation had in mind for the Pete Carroll era with the Las Vegas Raiders, but there were a lot of things they could take away from their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders need to bounce back stronger, and no more is that the case than with Geno Smith. Three interceptions included the first pass of the game. It wasn't a pretty game from Smith, and he shares a lot of the blame for why they lost so handily.

QB Power Rankings

Geno Smith
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) prepares to take the snap during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week two, he ranked all the starting quarterbacks in the NFL based on how they performed heading into week three. Smith's putrid performance made him slide down six spaces to become the 17th-ranked quarterback in the NFL.

"His aggressive approach paid off in Week 1 against a new-look Patriots defense, but he was none too fortunate hurling the ball into traffic against the Chargers. In fact, his three picks were an embodiment of the worst of his tendencies", said Benjamin.

Geno Smith
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) rushes the ball during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The next game is an absolute must-win for the Raiders and for Smith. Going on the road against the Washington Commanders, a team that was one game away from making the Super Bowl last year, would be difficult for any team, much less the Raiders.

However, they're once again given a massive break against their opponent as Jayden Daniels is ruled out for the game, which means the quarterback duel will be between Smith and Marcus Mariota. This is a game where Smith has to show mastery over the Raiders offense like he did in week one against the New England Patriots.

Marcus Mariota
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

With Daniels being out, this is a game that the Raiders can absolutely pull off the upset. Under normal circumstances, I think Daniels would've cooked the Raiders' secondary, and they would've lost. Mariota doesn't nearly have the same mobility or arm strength to make the same type of plays Daniels does.

The Commanders still have weapons on offense and a defense that's capable of making things harder for the Raiders' offense. However, why this is a must-win game for Smith and the Raiders is so they can get back some of what they lost against the Chargers. If Mariota outplays Smith and wins, there are bigger problems in Las Vegas than a 1 - 2 start.

