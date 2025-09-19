Why This Week Is Already a Must-Win Game for the Raiders
Starting 1 - 1 is not the ideal start Raider Nation had in mind for the Pete Carroll era with the Las Vegas Raiders, but there were a lot of things they could take away from their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Raiders need to bounce back stronger, and no more is that the case than with Geno Smith. Three interceptions included the first pass of the game. It wasn't a pretty game from Smith, and he shares a lot of the blame for why they lost so handily.
QB Power Rankings
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week two, he ranked all the starting quarterbacks in the NFL based on how they performed heading into week three. Smith's putrid performance made him slide down six spaces to become the 17th-ranked quarterback in the NFL.
"His aggressive approach paid off in Week 1 against a new-look Patriots defense, but he was none too fortunate hurling the ball into traffic against the Chargers. In fact, his three picks were an embodiment of the worst of his tendencies", said Benjamin.
The next game is an absolute must-win for the Raiders and for Smith. Going on the road against the Washington Commanders, a team that was one game away from making the Super Bowl last year, would be difficult for any team, much less the Raiders.
However, they're once again given a massive break against their opponent as Jayden Daniels is ruled out for the game, which means the quarterback duel will be between Smith and Marcus Mariota. This is a game where Smith has to show mastery over the Raiders offense like he did in week one against the New England Patriots.
With Daniels being out, this is a game that the Raiders can absolutely pull off the upset. Under normal circumstances, I think Daniels would've cooked the Raiders' secondary, and they would've lost. Mariota doesn't nearly have the same mobility or arm strength to make the same type of plays Daniels does.
The Commanders still have weapons on offense and a defense that's capable of making things harder for the Raiders' offense. However, why this is a must-win game for Smith and the Raiders is so they can get back some of what they lost against the Chargers. If Mariota outplays Smith and wins, there are bigger problems in Las Vegas than a 1 - 2 start.
