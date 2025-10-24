1 Thing the Raiders' Coaching Staff is Excited About
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders' season has been negatively impacted by several marquee injuries. However, one significant difference about this season is that the slew of injuries started early this season for the Raiders.
Las Vegas has lost multiple players to injury this season. Some of those players are lesser-known players, but were still expected to make an impact this season.
Underrated Loss
The Raiders added veteran safety Lonnie Johnson to their roster during the offseason and wasted no time implementing him into their plans on defense and special teams. Las Vegas had plans for Johnson to help in a rotational role that would have given him ample playing time.
After injuring his leg in the preseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how much Johnson meant to the Raiders and their plans for the season. What seemed like a small injury in the preseason has had an obviously negative impact on the Raiders' defense.
“We really miss Lonnie. I think we recognized Lonnie in a way that he hasn't been recognized in the earlier parts of his career. We’re really going to miss him. We had a number of things that especially he could do well in contributing to the defense,” Carroll said.
“And so, we have to work a little bit to figure out how other guys take these kinds of concepts. Lonnie is in good spirits. He knows it's a chance that it's minimal amount of time to get back. These five weeks here are hugely important to him, so he can get back three or four or five weeks into the season.”
During the Bye Week, Raiders Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson noted how excited he was for Johnson's expected return. Las Vegas' defense could use some additional help, as the unit has been hit hard by injuries as of late.
“I am thrilled. I feel like with the type of injury he has, he has the pin in his ankle, so he should be like the bionic man, so we will not have to worry about that again. He is definitely going to upgrade us on the backend and give us a little bit more flexibility and free us up to do a lot more things on the backend," Robertson said.
