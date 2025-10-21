Why Smith, Raiders Must Work Through Growing Frustrations
The Las Vegas Raiders hoped quarterback Geno Smith was the answer to their need at quarterback. So far, he has been the essentially the same as the past five quarterbacks the Raiders have started since the 2023-24 season.
Smith's Frustrations
Smith has had few things go his way since the regular season started, seemingly losing his most vital playmakers by the week. Shortly after their loss to the Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted Smith's frustrations.
“I think he has been that way. I think he's coming out of it. I think he's turning the corner. He was clean yesterday with the ball in his opportunities. He didn't get many chances. We just didn't have any plays. There just were no plays. And so, stacking games and pushing the history of this early part of the season farther away from us, it helps,” Carroll said.
“He's as competitive as ever. He's raring to go. He's frustrated because we want to win, and we want to play big and all that. That's going to always hold him connected to that thought. But he's ready to go, and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself. He needs the help, he needs the guys to go to and the guys to come through for him, the protection to be there for him, so that he can play his position, and hopefully we can get going.
Las Vegas traded a draft pick and paid Smith a pretty penny but has received very littl return on their investment. At 2-5, the Raiders could have saved the money and draft pick spent on Smith and played Aidan O'Connell for similar results. O'Connell may have even done better.
Following the Raiders' blowout loss to the Chiefs, Smith acknowledged that the Raiders have several issues they must work out before they take the field again following their Bye Week. Smith understands that he is arguably the biggest issue that needs to be fixed.
“I think when you don’t get the result that you want, there’s got to be some issues, right? 31-0 is embarrassing. We put too much into this game to come out here and not have a shot. My heart is broken for Raiders fans. There is a lot that goes into this,” Smith said.
“There’s a lot of things on that field that we can do better. I’m not looking at anyone else. I’m looking at myself when I say that. When I think of the game and how we can get better, I think about how I can play better, how I can lead my teammates better and how I can play better on that field.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take