REPORT: Raiders Will Meet with Speedy NFL Draft CB
The Las Vegas Raiders must upgrade their secondary after releasing Jack Jones.
The Raiders have a few young, intriguing options at cornerback, but few established options or stars. Jones was young but was a leader in that locker room.
Las Vegas could be taking a harder look at cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. There are not many stars in this class, but there are plenty of starter-level players the Raiders could find in almost any round.
We are learning more about General Manager John Spytek’s draft plans as he attempts to build a winner in Las Vegas. He has a good eye for talent and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the draft.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will host Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston on a visit today. Hairston is one of the fastest players in the entire class.
The West Bloomfield, Mich., native posted the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine at 4.28, narrowly beating Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. His speed is his most appealing trait.
Hairston posted 89 total tackles, three for loss, 10 passes defended, three forced fumbles, a sack, and six interceptions in three seasons with the Wildcats. He had five interceptions in 2023, returning two for touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hairston was targeted 22 times and allowed 12 receptions for 252 yards, with no touchdowns in coverage. He dealt with a shoulder injury that limited him to seven games.
Hairston has the shut-down corner skills the Raiders have needed. He uses his speed to mirror receivers’ routes and his length to get physically bothersome.
He is long but not big, which could be a problem at the next level. He has an incredibly thin frame, which may cause him to struggle against receivers with size.
Hairston is a poor tackler and struggles to get off blocks in the run game, making him a negative in that aspect. He will have to bulk up to defend the run better at the next level.
The Raiders likely want to know how healthy Hairston’s shoulder is, which will impact whether or not they add him to the team in a few weeks.
As we learn more about the Raiders’ draft plans, we will be sure to bring them to you here.
