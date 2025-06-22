Where Does Raiders' Maxx Crosby Land in Recent Rankings?
The Las Vegas Raiders have the best defensive player in the National Football League. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby does everything with all he's got.
He gives his all on and off the field. That is what separates him from the rest. The Raiders have a special player in Crosby, and that is why they signed him this offseason to a massive extension and believe in him so much to lead this team.
Crosby has been the best for the last couple of seasons in the league. When he got to the NFL, he was trying to make a name for himself, and his mindset changed for the better.
Crosby did not have the season he wanted to in 2024, and it was the first time in his career that he was injured most of the season. Crosby is looking to get back to his normal self. Crosby is always looking to improve in any way he can and is looking to be the best he can. Crosby plays a huge role for the Raiders, and next season he looks to lead them to a lot of wins.
CBS Sports Senior writer Pete Prisco gave his latest defensive rankings for defensive players. He had Crosby ranked at number six. The players ahead of him were Trey Henderickson of the Cincinnati Bengals, Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.
"One interesting note here is that three of the top five pass-rushers all play in the same division, with Watt, Hendrickson and Garrett all in the AFC North. The Texans were the only team to land two players on this list, with both Hunter and Anderson cracking Prisco's ranking of top 10 pass-rushers," said John Breech of CBS Sports.
Crosby will be back next season in a big way. The Raiders are looking to get things going once again in Las Vegas. They will have a lot of new faces, and they will have another fresh start. Crosby will lead the way on the defensive line once again. Crosby will look to put himself in the running for defensive player of the year in 2025 and look to win his first.
