Raiders' Crosby: 2025 Sack Summit Was 'Best One Yet'
As position groups around the league fraternize and voluntarily join together to improve in the offseason, the Sack Summit grows in popularity.
The event, originally started by now-Washington Commander Von Miller, gathers the best defensive linemen and pass-rushers from across the league to improve their games and learn from each other.
Miller, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, and New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan now host the event. As it grows and more players participate, the event’s success grows.
Crosby was thrilled with how this year’s Sack Summit went, calling it the best he’s been a part of.
He spoke about this year’s gathering on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“The schedule was incredible,” Crosby said. “We had such a good time. We got better, we got on the field, we got to work. So many legends in attendance; the film session was incredible as well. Shout-out to [NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger], he is a family member on this side. He is the best of the best.”
“It was an incredible weekend, to say the least. I could say nothing but positive things. I had an incredible time.”
Crosby’s co-host and former Eastern Michigan teammate, Brogan Roback, was impressed with how many second and third-year players attended.
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson was also in attendance at this year’s Sack Summit. Many fans hope this is the year Wilson can stay healthy and become the force they expected him to be when he was drafted in the first round in 2023.
Different position groups have started to gather in the summer and learn from each other. One of the most notable offseason workout weeks is ‘Tight End University,’ hosted by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers attended the most recent ‘TEU,’ looking to improve even further after his impressive rookie season.
Neither the league nor teams contractually require players to join in the offseason to work on their games, so it is commendable that players choose to do so simply for the love of the sport.
Few players love football more than Crosby, and Crosby loves few things more than teaching the next generations of pass-rushers how to make it in the NFL.
That teaching will go a long way.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
