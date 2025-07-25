Raiders' Crosby Offers Thoughts on Joint Practices
The Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers will meet for joint practices this offseason before the two teams play a preseason game on Aug. 16.
Joint practices are fun for fans because they get to see their team scrimmage against another team after months away. They get to see their favorite players line up against the league’s best before the season starts.
However, joint practices often come with tension that boils over into fights. Many fans like to see the competitiveness and passion from these teams, but the league thinks otherwise.
The Detroit Lions and New York Giants were each fined $200,000 after multiple fights broke out between the two teams during last year’s joint practices.
Does Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby think joint practices will be stopped by the league?
“No,” put plainly on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Joint practices are a staple, bro,” he continued. “You need to. It’s just a part of the NFL culture. When that week comes, the videos start leaking, you start seeing all this s—, that’s when you know you’re getting closer and closer. The preseason is one thing, but I don’t really get to play in the preseason.
So, those joint practices are game days in camp. It’s lit. There’s a lot of bragging rights. It’s the purest form. You’re putting the ball down, f—ing getting to work, and going to war. You start with one-on-ones, and you do inside drills, then you go to team, and it’s just f—ing fireworks from start to finish. So, I truly love joint practices. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Raiders had joint practices with the 49ers last season but did not hold any last year. The 49ers are coming off a season of injuries that caused them to miss the playoffs the year after they went to the Super Bowl.
There is excitement around the Raiders, and fans, like Crosby, are looking forward to seeing the Silver and Black against another NFL team. Las Vegas made moves to improve the team this season, building optimism for the first time in a while.
What will these joint practices bring? Whatever happens, we’ll be sure to cover it for you.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
