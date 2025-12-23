Raiders' Elite Earn Deserved Pro Bowl Nods

Their record may not show it, but Las Vegas Raiders have several talented pieces they can build around this offseason.

Top Raiders Get Love

The Raiders have had a forgettable season at 2-13, and there haven't been many positives to note. However, Las Vegas ' best players have played well overall this season. Las Vegas has struggled as a team, but has several players who have had productive seasons individually.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby was voted to this year's Pro Bowl. It was Crosby's fifth Pro Bowl selection. Crosby is currently second in the National Football League in tackles for loss this season. He also has 10 sacks on the season.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained the impact of Crosby's presence on the team and the organization. Crosby has been the face of the Raiders for the past five years and will remain tied to the franchise for many more years to come.

It is fair to expect Crosby's production to continue. Crosby continues to chase greatness as he aims to finish his career amongst the best defensive ends of all time. He is well on his way to doing so. Crosby's story is an inspiration to players and fans alike.

“He's a great inspiration, and I don't talk about this much because I wasn't here when Maxx was first here, but he's been through a lot and he's overcome a tremendous amount of challenge in his life, and he has formulated the kind of plan of how he lives and how he operates that is just emblematic of all that you could hope somebody could do,” Carroll said.

“And so, when he gets his opportunities and he makes those plays, again, it's just another statement that he's here for real and he's the real deal and all that. And it means a tremendous amount to the players. His words and his intentions and his expressions of by the way he plays, couldn't be more crucial to inspiring people and our teammates in particular."

Bowers was voted to the second Pro Bowl of his career. It was Bowers' second nomination. He was voted in this season despite missing several games due to injury. This only proves the trajectory Bowers is on. When healthy, he is the best tight end in the league.

Even when he is not healthy, he is still better than many tight ends in the NFL. Assuming the Raiders fix their offensive line over the offseason and get better play from their quarterbacks moving forward, Bowers should continue to excel. In two seasons, Bowers has played with five starting quarterbacks.

