Raiders' Crosby Loves Competing Against the League's Best
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby may be the most competitive player in the NFL.
He is in the building first every morning and is often the last player to leave for the evening. He is constantly working on improving his game so he can become the league’s best defensive player.
Crosby brings that energy on Sundays when he faces some of the league’s best talent, especially rival Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Crosby and Mahomes are friends off the field, but between the white lines, the two constantly try to one-up each other. Don’t expect Crosby to ever lose that competitive fire against Mahomes and other top talent he faces.
The four-time Pro Bowler spoke with NFL Network analyst and former Raider Maurice Jones-Drew about what it means to line up across from Mahomes.
“He knows what time it is when I show up, and I know what time it is when I see him,” Crosby said. “We’re ultimate competitors. We bring the best out of each other."
"And it’s not just Pat. It’s every single quarterback, every team, and every person I’m going against, I’m really trying to kill. I’m out there to dominate, and that’s the way I look at it. So, no matter if it’s a quarterback, a running back, or O-Lineman, I’m trying to make sure they feel every bit of that when I’m out there on the field, because every play matters."
"When you play in this league, there are so many great players and so many opportunities that you get, and if you don’t take full advantage of them, you’re not going to be the best version of yourself. So, for me, every time I go out there, I want to leave a lasting impression on everybody I step out there against.”
The Raiders want to take down the Chiefs this season, and that starts with Crosby disrupting Mahomes. The two have always had a mutual respect for one another as football players and are close off the field as well.
What will this year’s Raiders-Chiefs games bring us? What we know for sure is that they will feature competitiveness on both sides of the ball.
Don't forget to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Maxx Crosby.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.