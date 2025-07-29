Raiders Today

Raiders' Crosby Loves Competing Against the League's Best

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby brings the fire against Patrick Mahomes and all the top talent he faces.

Carter Landis

Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the team stretch during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during the team stretch during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby may be the most competitive player in the NFL. 

He is in the building first every morning and is often the last player to leave for the evening. He is constantly working on improving his game so he can become the league’s best defensive player. 

Crosby brings that energy on Sundays when he faces some of the league’s best talent, especially rival Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Crosby and Mahomes are friends off the field, but between the white lines, the two constantly try to one-up each other. Don’t expect Crosby to ever lose that competitive fire against Mahomes and other top talent he faces. 

Maxx Crosby Patrick Mahome
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The four-time Pro Bowler spoke with NFL Network analyst and former Raider Maurice Jones-Drew about what it means to line up across from Mahomes. 

“He knows what time it is when I show up, and I know what time it is when I see him,” Crosby said. “We’re ultimate competitors. We bring the best out of each other."

"And it’s not just Pat. It’s every single quarterback, every team, and every person I’m going against, I’m really trying to kill. I’m out there to dominate, and that’s the way I look at it. So, no matter if it’s a quarterback, a running back, or O-Lineman, I’m trying to make sure they feel every bit of that when I’m out there on the field, because every play matters."

"When you play in this league, there are so many great players and so many opportunities that you get, and if you don’t take full advantage of them, you’re not going to be the best version of yourself. So, for me, every time I go out there, I want to leave a lasting impression on everybody I step out there against.”

The Raiders want to take down the Chiefs this season, and that starts with Crosby disrupting Mahomes. The two have always had a mutual respect for one another as football players and are close off the field as well. 

Maxx Crosby Pat Mahome
Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What will this year’s Raiders-Chiefs games bring us? What we know for sure is that they will feature competitiveness on both sides of the ball.

Don't forget to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Maxx Crosby.

Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS

Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders