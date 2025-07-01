Chiefs, Raiders Will Again Be a "Match Made in Heaven"
Although the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West and the Las Vegas Raiders for most of recent memory, few teams in the National Football League play the Chiefs as tough as the Raiders do.
The Raiders are still the last team to beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. That win came two seasons ago, but the Raiders nearly beat the Chiefs in Kansas City again this past season. While almost does not count in the NFL, it is undoubtedly a competitive matchup most of the time.
Maxx Crosby recently shared his mindset on facing the Chiefs.
“It’s ultimate respect when it comes to them, they’ve earned it. They’ve won three Super Bowls, they’ve got the best quarterback in football.” Crosby said.
"But for us, as a pass rusher, I’m going against the best quarterback. For me, I believe I’m the best pass rusher in the world, so every time we match up it’s match made in heaven.”
Crosby has been with the Raiders through many ups and downs since being drafted in 2019. The Raiders are on their third head coach in as many seasons, after finishing last season 4-13. Few things went right for the Raiders last season, but Crosby believes they can turn things around quickly.
“Anytime you go out there, you want to be in a position to win. Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it’s not why you play the game. You play to win. We just saw it in the National Basketball Association: OKC [Thunder], just a couple years ago, was one of the worst teams in the league. But they had a lot of young guys, they trusted the process, they developed, and now they’re the world champions," Crosby said.
Following Organized Training Activities, Crosby noted what has been different in the brief time Carroll has led the team. The veteran defensive lineman believes Carroll has done a solid job of fostering a competitive environment for a team that failed to be competitive at times last season.
"I would just say, it starts when you walk in the building, and I feel like Pete [Carroll] just does such a good job of creating a culture and an environment where you're looking forward to being here. You should, like, we're playing a kid's game at the end of the day, but it's also the most competitive environment, with a bunch of alpha males trying to take each other's heads off at the same time. But it's one of the hardest jobs on the planet," Crosby said.
"There's a reason why there's only .0001 percent of people that can do it, because it's not normal. And Pete creates that culture, that energy, where everyone knows it's hard. You're going to work your ass off, you're going to put in all the work, but you've got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction."
