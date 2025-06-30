How the Raiders Can Improve a Glaring Weakness
The Las Vegas Raiders have improved but still need help at multiple positions on their roster. One of the positions they need help at the most is cornerback. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes Raiders General Manager John Spytek should consider making a deal with his former team.
"[Jamel] Dean's six-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers includes a Super Bowl title and big-money extension, but the veteran has been frequently mentioned as a potential cut or trade candidate due to a $15 million 2025 cap hit, almost all of which the Bucs could clear from their books by dealing Dean elsewhere," Benjamin said.
"Las Vegas is a logical landing spot firstly because new coach Pete Carroll still lacks formidable answers at cornerback, secondly because the Raiders have more than $30 million in available cap space, and thirdly because there's a personal connection here: New general manager John Spytek directed the Bucs' player personnel department when Dean was drafted in 2019."
Still, Benjamin noted that there could be potential issues that could hinder the proposed move for the Raiders. Primarily, Benjamin pointed out that the Buccaneers may not want to part with a player who has so much playing experience.
"Even if Dean is more serviceable than special at a lofty price, the Bucs are trying to defend their NFC South crown, and jettisoning such an experienced corner would put immediate pressure on rookie corners like Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish to have a playoff-caliber impact," Benjamin said.
While the Raiders are likely keeping an eye open for additional help at cornerback, they are also confident in the group of corners they have on the roster. After Organized Team Activities, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham highlighted cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
"You have to ask him specifically all the ins and outs of it. But for me, coming out here every day, working hard, the speed's not going to go anywhere. You see the physicality, I mean in terms of him building his body back up, you can see where he's at with that just when he's walking around. But the next step for him is just to keep improving," Graham said.
"Again, still a young player; I don't have the number of games on hand right now, but it probably doesn't even amount to a full season yet based on injury history, what happened with the injuries last year. But just keep improving, because at that position, once you get some more experience, see all the releases, understand the situational football, it's all going to help him be better later on."
