Why the Raiders Must Consider Kenny Pickett at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders' new coaching staff has emphasized competition from the day they took over. If they are serious about their messaging, they have some things to consider.
The Raiders' Plans at QB
The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Geno Smith to a sizeable new deal after trading away a third round pick in exchange for him. Las Vegas' front office believed Smith would be competent enough to lead them to a better season. However, five games in, that has been anything but the case.
Through five games, Smith leads the league in interceptions with nine. Although there are things outside of Smith's control that has led to some of those interceptions, most are a product of Smith's mistakes in one way or another.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what went into the decision to keep Smith on the field instead of replacing him with quarterback Kenny Pickett.
“I was thinking that there was reason to do that, but here's the reason why I didn't do that – we need to stay out there and keep practicing. We need to keep practicing, we need the reps, we need the turns. We need to run the system. We need to feel it. We need to see the guys get their opportunities to improve. It's not like a big change. I thought about it,” Carroll said.
"There was a chance to do that – same thing with Maxx (Crosby), to get Maxx out of there. I’m fighting with him (because) he wants to play, but that's normal. That's not what's necessary. We need to get better and get right. So, these are the games that we're working on, and these are the games we have to learn from and grow from so that we can change the course of the way things are going. There's nobody in there that doesn't feel like that. And so, we're going to go right back at it again.”
Carroll's reason for not playing Pickett on Sunday is fair, as the Raiders are a new team and more plays together should help their offense, in theory. However, there seems to be little legitimate interest in playing Pickett at the moment, which is odd considering Carroll's desire to compete.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take