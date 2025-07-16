Raiders' Crosby Gives Exclusive Look at Sack Summit
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is a steward of the game and wants to help other defensive ends develop their pass-rush abilities.
The Sack Summit is an annual event hosted in Las Vegas that brings together the best pass rushers in the NFL to work on their games. Young players just breaking into the league also join to learn from some of the league’s best.
Crosby, along with New Orleans Saints star Cam Jordan and Buffalo Bills veteran Von Miller, hosted the event this year. There are 310.5 sacks among those players, so the young guys are getting good advice.
Crosby and his podcast co-host Brogan Roback created an exclusive look at the two-day event on The Rush’s YouTube channel, allowing fans to see firsthand what happens.
The video begins with a welcome party for all the attendees, showing Crosby and all the pass-rushers spending time talking, getting familiar with each other, and reconnecting with old friends. There is a moment where Crosby daps up former Raider and old friend Khalil Mack.
Mack and Crosby are close, although they did not play together on the Raiders.
One notable attendee was Arizona Cardinals lineman Darius Robinson, a promising young player who was a first-round pick in 2024.
We spoke with Robinson at the NFL Scouting Combine last February, who said Crosby was the best defensive lineman in the league.
“Just the motor,” Robinson said about what makes Crosby great. “He doesn’t stop. Every clip you watch, he’s going as fast as he possibly can. He’s always turning his shoulders, upper body rotation, always using his length, he just plays the game very well.”
Crosby gave a speech welcoming all the pass-rushers to the event and shouted out Miller and Jordan.
“It’s such an honor to have everybody out here,” he said. “Just being a part of this, Von started this so long ago. I was a young pup coming into the league, and I just wanted to learn from guys like y’all. You have 120 sacks each between the both of you, so just having me be a part of it is such an honor.”
Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson was also in attendance, and fans want to see him develop as a pass-rusher, so he can live up to his first-round draft status.
Crosby is helping the league’s top defensive ends and the future faces of the game. His impact on and off the field is undeniable.
