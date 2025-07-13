Will Raiders' Tyree Wilson Break Out in 2025?
Some of the most intriguing aspects surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders involve the curious case of defensive end Tyree Wilson.
Wilson, a former top-10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, has had an unprecedented path to the Silver and Black.
An offseason foot surgery caused him to have an irregular start to his career, and it took him some time to get acclimated to the speed of the professional game. Some impatient Raiders fans will argue that he has yet to do so.
The impatience from Raider Nation related to Wilson is due to their desire to see a consistent pass-rush presence across from Maxx Crosby.
Crosby himself resents the notion from fans that he has ‘no help,’ but the truth is that he has accounted for nearly a third of the team’s sacks in the last three seasons by himself.
Since 2022, the Raiders have had 110 sacks as a team. Crosby has 34.5 of those sacks, which equals out to 31 percent of the team’s total sacks going to the four-time Pro Bowler.
Whether he likes the narrative or not, the Raiders need another edge-rusher across from Crosby if this team ever wants to win games and return to the postseason.
Will that be Wilson?
The former Texas Tech star started to look better as the 2024 season progressed, taking on a bigger role due to Crosby’s and Malcolm Koonce’s injuries. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson totaled 37 pressures in 2024, a big jump from the 24 he created in 2023.
Wilson totaled five sacks in 2025, and while those numbers do not blow anyone away, they showed a sign that he was starting to get it.
Fans will want to see more sacks from Wilson next season. They will feel like he has made it if he posts big sack numbers.
However, Wilson made a major jump as a run defender last season. That should be the most encouraging element of his development, as it takes discipline and IQ to stop the run off the edge.
Wilson entered the league as a raw athlete who needed to be molded as a football player. His run-defense improvements show that he is making strides, and his increased pressures show he is learning how to rush the passer.
Wilson is entering his third season in the NFL, so now is the time for him to put it all together.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tyree Wilson.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.