One Lesser-Known Raiders Player to Watch for in Minicamp
As the Las Vegas Raiders continue to build out their roster, they will need all the talent they can get. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently listed one undrafted free agent on each team to watch for in minicamp.
"The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason needing more playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. They ranked just 25th in pressure rate without blitzing. The Raiders need more juice on the edge to help Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce," Austin said.
"Jah Joyner possesses a rare combination of size, length, and motor. At 6’5″, 265 pounds with long arms, he brings physical traits that can’t be taught. Though still a work in progress, his steady growth in college and flashes of disruption suggest there’s more potential to unlock."
Austin noted that while Joyner undoubtedly has the physical attributes desired in defensive linemen, the UDFA still needs to be developed further. He will likely get the chance to do so under a new Raiders' coaching staff willing to try whatever it takes to be successful this upcoming season.
"He’s not an elite athlete off the edge in terms of first-step explosiveness or bend, but he plays with effort and uses his length to his advantage when setting the edge or creating space as a pass rusher. When given room to operate, Joyner has shown an ability to affect the pocket and finish plays. If he continues to develop, he could emerge as a valuable rotational defender in Las Vegas’ front seven," Austin said.
According to Daniel Harms of the Draft Network, Joyner has plenty of potential along a Raiders defensive line that can use all the depth it can find. Harms noted that Joyner has the size and potential that generally bodes well in the NFL.
He also fits the other members of the Raiders' defensive line. His potential, in combination with the rest of the Raiders' defensive line, should give Las Vegas another sizeable member to their strongest position group on defense.
"Joyner is the prototypical NFL edge rusher with the size, strength, length, and pass-rush upside to be an impactful player at the next level. He’s still developing as a run defender and learning to use his length more effectively, but the foundation is there for Joyner to be a good starter in the NFL," Harms said.
