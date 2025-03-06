PODCAST: New Raiders Paridigm Emerges in the Desert
The Las Vegas Raiders had a massive day today when they sent a strong message to their locker room, fans, and the rest of the National Football League.
It wasn’t just the historic deal given to Maxx Crosby that made him the highest paid non-quarterback ever, but it was also in two additional personnel moves.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers a glimpse at the changing paradigm in the desert for the Silver and Black.
Below is a partial transcript of today’s press conference with: Defensive End Maxx Crosby, Head Coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek
Maxx Crosby: "Today's a special day. Being a part of Raider Nation, being here almost seven years now, it's been an absolute blessing in so many ways. My family, obviously my wife and my daughter here today, the sacrifice, the ups and downs, the 5 AM's, the non-stop commitment to excellence on a daily basis is what this is all about. I have so many teammates I can thank. I have so many coaches I could thank. I have so many people in general I can thank, including these two guys right here believing in me and giving me this extension, but now I'm just worried and focused on being the best version of myself every single day and giving them everything I got. So with that, that's all I got."
Pete Carroll: "This program is built around competition, and we're always in pursuit of finding great competitors that will help us build a great team. And there's no way we could find anybody that is more focused and directed and committed to giving everything he's got to every opportunity he's going to get. And so for us to make this statement today is like it fits perfectly, and we're so proud to have Maxx [Crosby] be part of the organization. But he knows that's just the start of it, and all the rest of it comes after we get after the hard work and the dedication and all of the pursuit that makes this thing really special. So we're starting with a very special person and a player and a man and great family man, and all of that just adds up to this is a great day for us, and we're really thrilled about it."
John Spytek: "Yeah, just my two cents here for what it's worth, I just echo whatever Coach [Pete Carroll] said. I really want to thank Mark Davis and the ownership group for making this possible. I mean, this is obviously a big commitment and it's not lost on us how big that is, but there's no one we'd rather do it with than Maxx [Crosby] and what he stands for and the way he plays the game and the passion. I mean, that's what coach and I have talked about. And actions are louder than words, and Maxx deserves that credit. So to Mark and the ownership group, thank you. To Tom Delaney, Dave [Christoff] and Julia [Ayres] for the hard work on this and all the work they've done at a crazy time of year. I mean, we didn't have to do Maxx right now, but it made sense. And so while they're trying to get everything together for the free agent class, I appreciate all your work. And then Doug [Hendrickson] and CJ [LaBoy], Kevin [Krajcovic], Steve [Caric], I see you back there too. It's been a pleasure working with you guys too. So, appreciate all that, and just proud of this guy. And I told him last night, this isn't for what you've done, this is about what you're about to do. And he's about chasing championships, and so are we, and that's why we're excited to start. So, turn that over to Maxx. I hope all the questions go to Maxx from now on. It's his day."
