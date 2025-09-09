Why Raiders Can Use Week 2 to Send a Massive Message
The Las Vegas Raiders did exactly what they needed to in Week 1. They won and now have put themselves in a position to win back-to-back games.
That is something the Raiders have not done well over the last few years. But this offseason, they put a huge emphasis on getting off to a quick start, and now they will look to top that by winning in Week 2. It is going to be a good challenge, but one that the Raiders are looking forward to.
The Silver and Black will be back at Allegiant Stadium in Week 2. It is their home opener, and that place is going to be rocking when the Raiders hit the field. This is a matchup that the Raiders need to win to show that they are here to stay in the middle of the AFC West. The Raiders are going to take the momentum they have from Week 1 into Week 2. That is going to be a good thing because they now know what can happen with you play together for 60 minutes.
Maxx Crosby
"It was awesome," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby about the Raiders' win. "Just watching the guys fly around and the enthusiasm is all you can ask for. So it comes down to execution and energy, and effort. That is what we had to do today, and we did that. So, there are some things we can get better at. There are things we can clean up but I think we are off to a good start. Shoutout to all my teammates.
Crosby also talked about have a new coach in Pete Carroll.
"It was amazing." "Coming out here, there is a lot of history between both teams. And starting the year strong. Getting a win to start this year was super important to us. Proud of all the guys. Super happy to be part of this team and part of this journey. We are just going to take it week by week and day by day. That is all we can do."
The Raiders will close out Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Raiders want to be considered contenders for the AFC West, this is a type of game they must win.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.