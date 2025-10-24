Bold Move Raiders Must Make — Even If Maxx Crosby Hates It
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) are not mathematically eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs, but in reality that dream is not even on the horizon.
Whether they admit it or not, the attention of the team should turn towards getting this team back into perennial contention that behooves their motto, coined by Iconic owner Al Davis, “Just win, baby.””
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we candidly discuss one move that Maxx Crosby will dislike. Still, Mark Davis should consider to safeguard the team's future.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Move The Raiders Must Make
Maxx Crosby is not motivated by money. At this stage in his career, he owns multiple multi-million-dollar businesses, and his true passion on the football field is centered around winning championships.
Crosby only agreed to return to the Raiders after they assured him they were equally committed to achieving success, glory on the gridiron in the form of championships.
Over the past three seasons, Crosby has battled through injuries, and with realistic hopes of postseason glory in 2025 fading, Mark Davis needs to inform his star player that it may be time to sit out the remainder of the season.
Crosby thrives on competition; his love for the game is renowned, and he values every snap in practice or during games as a precious opportunity.
This suggestion will likely upset Crosby, but Davis should not be swayed by that.
Maxx Crosby is a generational talent, like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. If the Raiders are genuinely serious about returning to greatness, it is crucial to protect him in 2025.
Pete Carroll spoke about the team and the many questions around it on Monday to kick off the bye week.
You can read the partial transcript below:
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Q: With so many players out, do you believe that this has given a lot of these other younger guys a big opportunity?
Coach Pete Carroll: "Carter Runyon caught his first ball there. The ball in the first series right off the bat. He's out there playing football for us and he's contributing to special teams. He's one of the guys that's really helped us in special teams since he's been up. And so, yeah, it helps. The more plays that we can log with the new guys, Jack [Bech] and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], we can show them the things that they need to improve on and the things that they're not quite as sharp on. It helps them. And there's some pain in that too. There's some pain in there that we have to undergo. But it's how you do it. By the time you get to the middle of the season, these guys should have things really cleaned up, and they should be ready to go and we can count on them and thy can come through and not be error repeaters, you know? And that's what we're working hard at."
Q: We saw some guys at the end of the game yesterday sit down. Geno Smith, Jackson Powers-Johnson and a couple other guys. Darien Porter got in the action. Do you expect see any personnel kind of changes?
Coach Carroll: “We'll see. The competition is on. And we're not through thinking that way about opportunities for guys. I thought it was right to get G [Geno Smith] out, and Kenny [Pickett] needs to get some snaps. You know, right off the bat, he screws up and missed the freaking first snap. He just needs some playtime in case we need to call on him, so he feels comfortable jumping in. Darien [Porter], I'm always looking for chances to get him out there and get him playing. So, that's good and we'll continue to do that. There are guys up front on the offensive line and on the defensive line that we would love to give some playtime to. We stuck a couple guys in there just to get a couple snaps in at the end. They just need to be on the field, so we're going to continue to push that way.”
Q: How would you evaluate or describe Geno’s mindset at this point? It seems like he's as frustrated as anybody, probably more so.
Coach Carroll: “I think he has been that way. I think he's coming out of it. I think he's turning the corner. He was clean yesterday with the ball in his opportunities. He didn't get many chances. We just didn't have any plays. There just were no plays. And so, stacking games and pushing the history of this early part of the season farther away from us, it helps. He's as competitive as ever. He's raring to go. He's frustrated because we want to win, and we want to play big and all that. That's going to always hold him connected to that thought. But he's ready to go and we need to build it up around him. He can't do all of it by himself. He needs the help, he needs the guys to go to and the guys to come through for him, the protection to be there for him, so that he can play his position, and hopefully we can get going.”
Carroll went on the praise the Silver and Blacks perennial AFC West power, and bitter rival.
“Kansas City was really, really good against us yesterday in all phases of their game. And they were ready for that moment more so than we were, and they played to it. They had their guys. They had guys returning. They were all jacked up about that, and you could see it. I thought Andy [Reid] did a great job of using the variety of people that they have on their offensive side of the ball in particular. And 95 [Chris Jones] showed up in a huge way on the other side of the ball. So, they're, they're clicking right now and it was a tough day for us because of all that.”
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s discuss the Silver and Black’s game versus the Chiefs start, and Pete Carroll’s comments.
Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s game this weekend in Kansas City, and Pete Carroll’s comments, when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE