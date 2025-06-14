Raiders' Maxx Crosby Makes Impressive List
There wasn't any doubt that Raiders' superstar Maxx Crosby wasn't already one of the most popular players in the NFL, but the numbers prove it, as according to a report from the NFLPA, from March 1, 2024 - February 28, 2025, Crosby finished at the 23rd most popular player in player sales.
What are player sales? The NFLPA put together their list based of the performance of officially licensed items that use a player's name, image, or likeness.
"The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025," per the NFLPA report. "It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential."
"These rankings go beyond jersey sales, covering a wide range of product categories including apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more. These are the only verified rankings based on officially licensed NFL player products sold through both online and in-store retail channels, as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees."
Crosby's ranking may go up with a strong season. Saquon Barkley eclipsed Patrick Mahomes on this list due to his 2024 performance, and while Barkley wasn't a different player, being in a new situation brought out the best in him. Perhaps Crosby may experience the same after he made statements regarding Pete Carroll.
"It's just awesome. Every day, you talk about competition, and that's real. Everything we do, we're competing, no matter if it's in the meetings, no matter if it's in the individual meetings, no matter if we're in the weight room. Like, it's truly a competition everything we do, but we're having fun with it, and it's about winning."
"If you're a competitor, truly to the core, this is exactly where you want to be. And I know I feel like I'm the best, the top competitor in the world at what I do, you know what I mean? So, I love it, and that energy keeps me fueled at all times. And Pete [Carroll] is constantly testing me. He's testing other guys on the team, and he just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he's true to that. It's not fake energy, it's every day. He's the same guy, and it's not just him, it's the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different. And it's definitely been amazing."
