Raiders Veterans Continue to Rave About New Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders' addition of quarterback Geno Smith seems to have been an upgrade on paper. There has been difference in the locker room as well.
Shortly after joining the Raiders, veteran running back Raheem Mostert credited Smith's leadership skills.
“Yeah, first and foremost, man, I would have to say Geno is a top tier Pro. You know, when he first heard the news that I was getting signed to the Raiders, he immediately – I was on the phone call with Chip [Kelly] and the running backs coach (Deland McCullough) -- and I get a text from a strange number, and it's just saying, ‘Hey, this is Geno. I'm super excited to have you, man. We're super excited to have you. And let's get wins. Let's get ready to work,' Mostert said.
"That just tells you the type of player that he is and wants to be, right. That right there in itself, for a guy that can reach out to so many other people and he could be a busy guy, to reach out to me the way he did in that moment, I hadn't even officially signed, makes it reassuring that he's definitely on track to be something great and also this team.”
Raiders veteran defensive lineman Adam Butler has had several practice sessions against Smith. While the players have not put on their full football uniforms and gone full speed, Butler has already seen plenty from Smith.
"Impressive, man. Impressive," Butler said.
"The guy really is about his craft. I mean, every day he's got some amazing pass where I'm like, '****". It's crazy. I'm just excited to see him do it in the game."
After registering over 1,000 yards last season while catching passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will now play with one of the best quarterbacks he has had in his profressional career.
Following OTAs, Meyers praised Smith's work ethic.
"He's a vet-vet, honestly. I truly mean that, and I feel like this is the first time where I've had in a minute. I had Tom [Brady] for a year, that was a cool experience. But by having Geno [Smith], it kind of brings a sense of stability, if that makes sense. Like I said, he knows what he's doing. He shows up the same every day, his personality stays the same every day. I haven't seen him have a bad day yet. So, I mean, I can't have bad days if the leader has no bad days," Meyers said.
