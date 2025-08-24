How Raiders' Rob Leonard Continues to Show His Coaching Skills
When the Las Vegas Raiders brought in a new regime this offseason, there were so many questions about what the rest of the coaching staff was going to look like. One coach from the previous regime that new head coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders wanted to keep was defensive line coach Rob Leonard. Since getting to the Raiders, Leonard has made the team's defensive line better.
Many did not think that Leonard was going to stay with the Raiders because, usually, when a new regime comes in, they have their own coaching staff. But for Leonard, he is the best of the best, and Carroll knew that. That is why he had to talk with him and get him to come back, and now part of a new regime. It was still hard because Leonard was getting looks for defensive coordinator jobs from other teams. But at the end, Leonard came back and is now looking to do more with the defense.
Rob Leonard
Per Raiders: Rob Leonard enters his first season as the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025, his third season with the Silver and Black. Leonard now has 15 years of coaching experience, including 12 seasons coaching in the NFL ranks.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Leonard on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Let us turn to Robbie Leonard," said Carpenter. "One of the things that he and I talked about is how much Maxx Crosby said it meant that the Raiders keep him and Patrick Graham. He loves him. Maxx Crosby likes to be coached ... When Crosby got his big deal, he talked about Rob Leonard. He wanted to be with him ... Rob had not heard that."
"I do not think Robbie Leonard realizes how good Robbie Leonard is.
"Robbie Leonard does not get his due," said Trezevant. "At the same time, I think part of it is because his quiet demeanor ... In terms of his ability as a coach, it excites me just to watch him teach and to watch him coach because he is so technical, and he does teach everyone the same exact way. I have seen him take Maxx aside, Tyree Wilson aside, going down to the guys that you have to look at the sheet to figure out who they are. He shows them all the same love. He is on them all the same way."
