What Valuable Lessons Raiders’ Crosby Learned From Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten better in the offseason by adding the right personnel, from coaches to players, to get this franchise going in the right direction. The Raiders have put together a good team from top to bottom.
One of those people that Raiders owner Mark Davis has brought is minority owner Tom Brady. It is only his second year with the Silver and Black, but the impact that he has brought feels like he has been here for a long time.
Brady was brought in last season, but this is his first offseason with the Raiders. Brady has been in the middle of all the important decisions that this team has made since he became, minority owner.
Brady is someone that Davis trusts deeply, and that is why he brought him because if there is one position that can be part of the solution for the Silver and Black, Brady will be a member of it. Brady has kept a close eye on the team and will do so even when he is calling games in both.
One Raiders player who has built a great relationship with Brady has been the Raiders' face of the franchise, Maxx Crosby. Crosby wants to be the best not only for himself but for his team. Crosby wants to bring a Super Bowl to the Raiders and wants to be the best player in the National Football League. Brady and Crosby share similar traits, and they want the best for the team. Brady, during his playing days, was the best and Crosby wants to do the same every time he hits the field.
“He's taught me how to be a better leader," said Crosby about Brady. "He's showed me, this is what it looked like when I was young, and this is what it looked like in year seven for me. It’s been a constant evolving relationship, and he's helped me so much, I think mostly in a leadership role, how to bring teammates along, how to push guys, to pull guys in a certain direction."
Crosby & Brady
"That's been super helpful. … It's constantly, we're trying to win. I'm a winner. He's a winner. … It's been an incredible thing to have somebody like that in my corner and in this organization's corner.”
Crosby also talked about what Brady told him when he was on the field with him in training camp
"That picture's fricking awesome. Someone sent it to me and everyone keeps asking, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ (laughs) … We're in the scrimmage. It's the first time in front of the fans in camp. I strip sacked the quarterback and, you know, you're not supposed to touch the quarterback in practice."
"And I took it right off him and ran the ball 70 yards back, dunked it on the goalpost. And Tom was like, ‘If you f---ing touch the quarterback one more time, I'll f--- you up.’ (laughs) And so that was our conversation and then it led into us talking about where we're going as a team and the whole nine. So that’s been our relationship and it’s honestly been amazing.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.