Analyzing the Alarming Issues Surrounding the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a large number of issues they must face and try to fix during their Bye Week.
The Raiders' Struggles
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY believes the Raiders' inability to do any one thing particularly well has held the team back so far. Las Vegas' offense has been anemic for much of the season, failing to show any life at all against the Kansas City Chiefs.
"What exactly do the Silver and Black actually do well? Ever since the Josh McDaniels days, there's been no clear answer beyond "put Maxx Crosby on the field." The arrivals of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith were supposed to change all that, giving Las Vegas at least some semblance of baseline competence," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
"But the Raiders have now lost by 31 or more points for the second time in three weeks, and there are no discernible signs of progress. The offense is downright lifeless, with the three first downs representing the second-lowest single-game total for any team in the Super Bowl era."
Middlehurst-Schwartz noted that the Raiders defense failed to hold up under the pressure Mahomes placed on the unit, especially after losing star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Luckily for the Raiders they have some time off to figure things out before the second half of the season.
"With Crosby exiting the game due to back and knee injuries, the defense offered little resistance to a Chiefs attack that coasted to 30 first downs and 434 yards - totals that no doubt would have been higher had Andy Reid not pulled back in the final quarter," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
"Maybe a bye will allow for some needed reflection, but with the likes of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys awaiting on the other side, it's difficult to spot more than one or two additional potential wins left on the schedule."
During the Bye Week, Carroll explained the Raiders' approach to stopping Mahomes. Carroll noted that Mahomes is a special player who is hard to stop for any team in the league. Las Vegas did the best it could with the roster that took the field to stop Mahomes but failed miserably.
“We did pressure him some. We did mix our coverages to try to do stuff. We did play two high and three deep stuff. We did all of that. Unfortunately, a couple things that we forced him to do, he still got us,” Carroll said.
“And we got him to move a little bit like we wanted him to, and then he made a big play with Travis [Kelce]coming across that we should have played way better. But he's a really, really big-time player. That's not saying anything you don't know, but the subtleties of the things that he does when he plays are phenomenal.
