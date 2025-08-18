The Progression of Raiders Rookie QB Cam Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders have solidified their group of quarterbacks, as Geno Smith is the team's unquestioned starter and Aidan O'Connell is the team's backup. Rookie quarterback Cam Miller fills out the Raiders' quarterback room.
After an impressive performance in Las Vegas' first preseason game, Miller struggled a bit against the San Francisco 49ers, while throwing only a few passes.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports ranked the performances of every rookie quarterback that played in the second week of the preseason.
He ranked Miller's limited performance as the 10th-best performance of the rookie quarterbacks who took the field in Week 2 of the preseason.
"After performing quite well in his first preseason action, Miller took a significant step backward in Week 2. His first completion came on another throw where he didn't really step into it, but was able to fire the ball into a tight window for a nice gain, but his other completion was on a ball that he left too far inside and the receiver did an excellent job of salvaging the throw in a tight window to pick up a first down," Dubin said.
"His interception came on an under-thrown ball that he didn't step into and would have had to avoid three 49ers defenders in order to reach its intended target. He also air-mailed a couple shots to the end zone, and on the latter one was lucky he did because if he'd thrown it on target, it probably would've been another pick."
It is worth noting that Miller is making a significant jump, going from the Football Subdivision to the National Football League. However, Miller must make better use of the limited game opportunities he gets.
Following the Raiders' loss to the 49ers, Pete Caroll explained the value of preseason games and the situations they present to all players, but especially those players who are unlikely to see the field much during the regular season, like Miller.
"I don't think there’s any doubt how valuable those are. All of those situations and all of the times that we get to go back, reinforce the things that we’ve been teaching about situational football, are happening, and we had a mayday kick again. I hadn't had one in 20 years. We had back-to-back weeks, we're ready to mayday the field goal team on the field, run out there and kick it before the clock runs out. We didn't have to today, but it's just really important," Carroll said.
"It's important to feel what it feels like to be in close games and to hang onto it, and the finish part of the game is something I take great pride in, and have always about how you do it, how you get it done, and how you execute down the stretch. And so we have a mentality about it, and we're trying. We're seeing it come to life on both sides of the football. We have to execute and do right and outlast the team that you’re playing. And give credit to those guys. They did a nice job today."
