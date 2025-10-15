Raiders Make Intriguing Move For Offensive Line Depth
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to take on their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 7. This is going to be another game that can completely turn the season around for the Raiders. It is going to be a challenge and a hard game to win, but the Silver and Black will have an opportunity to show what they are made of.
The Raiders have to have a great week of practice and a great game plan going into Arrowhead Stadium, which is one of the hardest environments to win at.
The Raiders are coming off a good win in Week 6. That was important because they wanted to take some momentum into this divisional game against the Chiefs. They will be playing with confidence, and that alone will give them an edge in this one. The team will still have to go to Kansas City and execute at a high level. Head coach Pete Carroll feels like they are in a good place and will do well heading into the most important game of the season for the Raiders. It is going to be a challenge.
Just as they are getting ready to get back on the field for Week 7, they made a roster move for the practice squad.
The Raiders added depth to their offensive line by signing guard McClendon Curtis to the practice squad. That is a move they are doing because of all the injuries that they have had on the line this season. You could never have too many offensive lines on your team.
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed G McClendon Curtis to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.
Curtis spent two seasons (2023-24) with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in five games. Most recently, he spent time on the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants practice squads. He first entered the league as an undrafted free agent on the Raiders practice squad in 2023.
He played five years at Chattanooga, appearing in 49 career games with 38 starts. Curtis started 30 games at right guard, seven contests at left tackle and one game at left guard. He was named a three-time first-team All-SoCon selection.
In a corresponding move, the Raiders released P Brad Robbins from the practice squad.
