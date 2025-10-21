Time Has Run Out on this Raiders Player's Fantasy Viability
The fantasy football world was pretty excited about the Las Vegas Raiders coming into the 2025 NFL season. With all of the moving parts the team had in the offseason, it offered potential for an explosive attack, even if they wouldn't win many games this year. However, the Raiders have been severely disappointing through almost the first half of the campaign.
Geno Smith has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league statistically, instead of a fringe fantasy starter as expected. Ashton Jeanty has shown a lot of promise, but his volume and production have been dragged down by the team's overall struggles and the porous play of the offensive line. Jakobi Meyers has deeply underwhelmed and might be on the way out before the trade deadline.
Brock Bowers has missed the last three games due to injury and only had one great game before he went out. The Raiders have left practically all of their fantasy owners high and dry. Las Vegas has produced a handful of high-quality individual games this year, though.
Time to cut bait with Michael Mayer
Even amid their abysmal 2-5 start to the 2025 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have had a few great fantasy games from their individual players. Ashton Jeanty went off for 33.5 full-PPR points in Week 4, with three total touchdowns on 21 carries for 138 yards and two catches for 17 yards.
Tre Tucker reeled in eight receptions for 145 yards, three touchdowns, and 40.9 points against the Washington Commanders. Anyone who was banking on Michael Mayer to put up decent numbers during Brock Bowers' absence was rewarded with one great game. Versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, he caught five balls for 50 yards and found the end zone once, finishing with 16 fantasy points.
However, he didn't suit up against the Indianapolis Colts and only had two points in the Raiders' last matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's high time that anyone still rostering Mayer drops him into the free agent pool, as advised by Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke:
"Mayer caught five passes for 50 yards and a touchdown in Brock Bowers‘ absence in Week 6 but followed that up with a reception for 10 yards in Week 7. The Raiders have a Week 8 bye, and Pete Carroll has already said they intend on having Bowers back for Week 9 after the bye. The only time we’ve seen both Bowers and Mayer together in a significant way is in Week 1, when Mayer only ran a route on 41% of the Raiders' passing plays. Mayer is not someone who can be in fantasy starting lineups as long as Bowers is playing, even if it’s in a limited role.
There is a chance Carroll is wrong, and the Bowers injury could linger on. If that happens, it’s worth noting the Raiders have the worst schedule for tight ends over the rest of the season. Four of their next eight opponents are against teams in the top-four at preventing fantasy points to tight ends. There are too many young, high upside tight ends worth rostering to continue to take the slight chance that Mayer continues to be an every down Las Vegas against a rough schedule."
