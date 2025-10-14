How Week 7 Injury News Will Affect Raiders Fantasy Prospects
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been in total disarray in the 2025 NFL season. They've yet to put together a complete game through the first six games of the campaign. Between installing a new system, overhauling the backfield, enduring shaky offensive line play, and dealing with Geno Smith's turnover issues, they've struggled to move the ball and score with any consistency.
Even in a favorable matchup with the Tennessee Titans last week, the Raiders only mustered 20 points, eking out a 10-point win in the process. While it was nice to get back into the win column, fans and analysts across the league wanted to see a bit more offensive explosiveness out of Las Vegas against a ramshackle defense.
However, the Raiders didn't have all of their top weapons available versus the Titans. Star tight end Brock Bowers missed his second straight game with a knee injury. His presence has been sorely missed in the offense, but Las Vegas might have to be prepared to play at least one more without him.
Brock Bowers' injury deeply impacting Raiders
Not having Brock Bowers is obviously huge for the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as for fantasy owners who were banking on the star tight end to lead their teams. However, his absence impacts the entirety of the offense in different ways. There's a strong chance that he'll be sidelined for Week 7, too, as the Raiders have a bye after they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Keeping him out will ensure that he has a significant amount of extra time to fully recover. However, the offense can expect some deep impact if he's out against Kansas City.
Las Vegas averaged a smidge over 215 passing yards in the four games with Bowers in the lineup. With him out, that number dropped to 174 in the last two outings. Not having him as a steady target over the middle, who can create extra yardage after the catch, drags down Geno Smith's fantasy ceiling. It'll also likely mean that the Raiders will continue to lean away from the passing game, although they might have to air it out to try to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Backup Michael Mayer notched 16 full-PPR points versus the Tennessee Titans, sixth-highest among all tight ends in Week 6. He'll be a decent streaming option once again with Bowers out. Jakobi Meyers also presents as a possible FLEX play, as he naturally rises to the top of the pecking order in the passing game. Ashton Jeanty should continue his fantasy breakout against KC, as the Raiders will look to establish the run and keep the ball out of Mahomes' hands (and Geno Smith's) as much as possible.
