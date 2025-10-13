3 Immediate Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders Win Over Titans
It may not have been the blowout, get-right, momentous victory that fans were hoping for, but the Las Vegas Raiders were able to take care of business against the Tennessee Titans. They led for the majority of the game and would have won by three scores had it not been for a garbage-time touchdown from Cam Ward to cut the lead to 20-10.
This was an encouraging game for the Raiders, showing that they're at least a head above the true basement-dwellers in the 2025 NFL season. Their defense was able to contain the Titans and snuff out any momentum they might have built up after getting their first win versus the Arizona Cardinals last week.
The offense was able to do enough to get the job done, but not much else outside of that. They did get a few decent fantasy performances in this one, as well as some promising takeaways moving forward. Here's what we learned.
Raiders' offense isn't what people expected
1. Geno Smith
Even against the lowly Tennessee Titans, Geno Smith didn't have a great game. He threw yet another interception, putting him at 10 on the year and leaving him with just one outing without one this season. He finished with just 174 yards on 17-of-23 passing and one touchdown.
He also had four carries for a net loss of three yards. Between his inability to create explosive plays, his struggles with turnovers, and his lack of scrambling this season, it's pretty safe to say that he shouldn't be trusted in fantasy until he proves otherwise.
2. Ashton Jeanty
Until Brock Bowers returns, Ashton Jeanty might be the only Raiders player worth starting every week. He continued his strong fantasy season with 16.6 full-PPR points on 23 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 11 yards.
He hasn't been able to replicate his detonation against the Chicago Bears in Week 4, but he's been given the volume necessary to be a low-end RB1 and has capitalized on it. With his home-run ability, it'll only be a matter of time before he breaks the 20s once again, most of which could come on a single play.
3. Michael Mayer
Filling in for the injured Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer was the Raiders' top receiving option against the Titans. He led the team in targets with seven, pulling down five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. That gave him 16 full-PPR points this week.
This doesn't mean much, aside from presenting him as a decent waiver wire option anytime Bowers is out, but it does mean that Bowers can be expected to return to his status as a top fantasy tight end once he's back in action.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr to get all our fantasy takeaways after each Raiders' game this year.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders' fantasy performances against the Titans.