WATCH: Raiders TE Michael Mayer Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders may have one of the deepest groups of tight ends in the National Football League. While second-year tight end Brock Bowers undoubtedly leads the group, third-year tight end Michael Mayer is extremely talented in his own right.
Mayer enters this season with the best situation of his career. Mayer should be one of the top beneficiaries of the addition of Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith.
Mayer spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders safety Terrell Edmunds spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: How do you go about doing that? I know there's some catch up going on right now. A lot of these guys have been in the building since April. So, for you coming in here the way you have, how do you go about your time?
Edmunds: "Just be coachable, number one. Don't be afraid to ask the question. Don't be afraid to ask a teammate when you're out there with them. I just go out there and just give everything you got, just come in here try to be a study right you can say, just stay in the building. Nothing for me to do at the hotel anyway. So, stay in the building and just learn as much as I can and come help out whenever they put me in."
Q: You're a veteran, you've been around a long time. Can you talk about the culture Pete Carroll, it's pretty unique.
Edmunds: "It is unique. I played for some historic coaches, and he's just another one on the list, and now his culture that I'm involved in now, that's a little bit different. But he's just excited. He's high energy guy in meeting rooms, at practice you see him running up and down. You see him with the competition today, I had a competition. We had a tip ball drill at the end. I lost, but just the competition factor, just make sure everybody ready to come compete every day."
Q: Pete Carroll being a former DB coach himself. What has he said to you about what he wants to see from you on this team?
Edmunds: "He just said he wanted to see high energy right now. High energy, see how well I can pick up the playbook. Just play fast, just go out there and play free, and just go out there and help out the team."
