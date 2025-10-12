The Value of One Raiders Vet Was Proven in His Absence
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to draft tight end Brock Bowers was one of the best decisions they have made in recent memory. However, it has had an unintended impact.
A Missing Piece
Bowers' arrival caused many to forget about tight end Michael Mayer, who is extremely talented in his own right.
Within the first few games of this season, Mayer's importance was shown, as his absence essentially led to a loss for the Raiders. In a perfect world, Mayer would be able to focus on just playing tight end, but he provides such value on special teams that the Raiders must also use him there.
Mayer has quietly been a solid contributor on special teams this season. His time with the unit goes overlooked, as is usually the case for special teams. However, Mayer missing multiple games after suffering a concussion forced less qualified players to fill in for Mayer.
That led to the Raiders' special teams unit giving up multiple big plays that may not have happened had Mayer been on the field. Las Vegas quickly must quickly get Mayer up to speed as soon as possible, as they need him in vaious roles.
Before practicing this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how losing Mayer made some things different for him and the Raiders' offense without Mayer in the fold. Las Vegas needs a healthy Mayers' return as soon as possible.
"Yeah, everything. I mean Mike [Michael Mayer], we've always considered Mike a starting tight end in this league, and we're fortunate with Mike and Brock that we have two starting tight ends in this league. So to have both of them out, was kind of a different deal for everybody. For Geno in his comfort zone and where he is a tight end, and for me in our comfort zone where we are a tight end,” Kelly said.
“But to have Mike back, I think he's played really well in the other four games that he played, and to get him back in this one is - because he didn't really play in the Commanders game, so really the three games he played, I thought he was really, really good. So we're excited to get him back, and we're going to need him against Tennessee."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take