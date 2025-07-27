WATCH: Raiders TE Michael Mayer Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on to th 2025 season. After years of instability at the quarterback position, the Raiders now have veteran quarterback Geno Smith under center. Las Vegas needs Smith to elevate the offense this upcoming season.
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: On how hard it is to get everyone to believe in the standard he wants to set and get them to buy in?
Crosby: "I mean, if you don't believe then you're wasting your time. There's always going to be the negativity until you win and everyone is going to be negative. I mean, unfortunately you guys are media people, you guys love that shit, and I don't blame y'all. Like, it's part of your guys' job, the negative, the positive, whatever it is. And we haven't won much, and y'all got to keep it real. So, like I do respect it as much as y'all piss me off sometimes, it is what it is. Like, I respect y'all because you keep it real.
“We haven't won much since I've been here. I made the playoffs one time, and that's not what I expect. Like I expect perfection and excellence every day. But overall, I can't do it by myself. Geno [Smith] can't do it by himself. Pete [Carroll] can't do it by himself. It's got to be all of us. So we've got to be delusional enough to believe in what we can truly do. That's the only way you can go out there and win. People thought I wouldn't be in this position. People never thought I'd be in this position, and they still doubt me, and I'm going to keep proving them wrong, making them look crazy.
"And I know we've got a lot of guys who have that type of story. Pete [Carroll] was the same way. Pete got fired twice before he became a successful head coach. So, I know everyone in here has bought in on winning. I'm not sitting here to make a bunch of big predictions and none of that shit, like we've got to go do it and go win, but I fully expect to win, there's no doubt about that. And yeah, I'm looking forward to it, man.
"It's just been cool just seeing a full group of guys go out there on the field together and truly just enjoy being around each other. We're in the locker room and the weight room, it's just like the energy is always on point. It's something that can't be forced. You know what I mean? It's something that's got to be built, and we're doing that for sure."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take