What the Raiders’ Disastrous Start Spells Out for Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders will be on their bye in week 8, but the last time they were on the field, they were shut out against the Kansas City Chiefs. They looked unprepared and unmotivated, which has to fall somewhat on their head coach, Pete Carroll.
Zachary Pereles is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he broke down some of the things he liked and disliked about what happened in week 7 of the NFL. For the Raiders, their lackluster performance against the Chiefs was identified as one of the things Pereles didn't like, and the future of this team is murky.
Head Coaching Problems?
"It's one thing to lose in the NFL. It's another thing to be embarrassed. The Raiders fell, 31-0, to the Chiefs in a game that seems almost too lopsided to be real. Geno Smith is just not playing at an NFL level, and he's playing behind an overmatched offensive line", said Pereles.
As easy as it would be to place all the blame on Geno Smith, the fact is that he isn't the one who convinced the Raiders to trade for him. Carroll must've had some hand in convincing the Raiders to reunite with Smith in Las Vegas, after they found sudden success with the Seattle Seahawks.
"Kenny Pickett came in late and fumbled away the first snap he took. Ashton Jeanty can't get anything going; Las Vegas is averaging just 0.52 yards before contact per rush, which is on pace to be the worst number by any team since 2012 (when it was, fittingly, the Raiders)".
Smith signed off on drafting Ashton Jeanty so highly, and while it isn't Jeanty's fault, he's playing behind such a poor offensive line; Carroll had the choice to fix some of the team's glaring issues or draft an explosive playmaker, and he chose a shiny new toy instead of a player who could help turn this team around.
"Unlike McDaniel, who has had time to try to turn the Dolphins around (and briefly succeeded), Pete Carroll has basically all of his work ahead. Quarterback, Offensive line. Wide receiver. Pretty much everything on the defense outside Maxx Crosby (who got hurt)".
Maxx Crosby's injury will hopefully have gone away by the time the team's back on the field, as without him, this already disappointing defense will only get worse. Carroll must've known this team wasn't going to become contenders based on one good off-season, but none of the decisions he's made have made them any better; in fact, they're worse!
"Even Andy Reid said he felt bad for Carroll. How do we get here? Look at the draft history. Since 2019, the Raiders have had seven first-round picks. All were in the top 20, and four were in the top dozen. Of those seven, just three are even on the team, and just one -- Jeanty -- was in Sunday's starting lineup. Brock Bowers was out".
The Raiders' history of mediocrity extends past Carroll's tenure with the team, and it's not his fault the way the roster was constructed when he joined the team. However, every move he's made since becoming their head coach has blown up in his face. That shows that he was in over his head when he took this job, and helps explain why the Raiders seem so unmotivated on the field.
If the Raiders continue to slide, Carroll's status as the head coach of this team for the foreseeable future comes into question. He came out of retirement to take this job, and by the looks of it, the Raiders may have been better off if they had sought a head coach elsewhere.
Perhaps another head coach would've also struggled to find wins with their roster, but it's inexcusable for Carroll's team to be shut out the way they were against the Chiefs. Carroll needs to re-establish control over this team during the bye week because they are spiraling. It'll be Carroll's job on the line if they continue to get embarrassed; he has to find a way to succeed.
