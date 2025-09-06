The Key Message Pete Carroll Has For Raiders Debut
The start of the season for the Las Vegas Raiders will come tomorrow. Going into this season, it is a whole different feeling for the whole organization from top to bottom.
The Silver and Black have changed a lot this offseason, and they did it because they want to start winning more games than they have over the last two decades. One of the biggest reasons it feels different is because of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll will lead the way for the Raiders this season.
All offseason long, Carroll has preached to his team that he wants them to compete. He wants his guys to be competitive every chance they get. That is what he has brought to the team, and his players and coaching staff have responded well to that. The Raiders are on a good pace this offseason and are looking to get off to a great start this season tomorrow. The Raiders are in New England to open up the season, and Carroll wants his team to get off to a great start.
Carroll on Preparing for Week 1
"No, I don't know if I have the same approach as Coach [Mike] Vrabel. I'm not sure what it is, I’m just coming from the outside in just like you guys are observing," said Carroll. "But from our end of it, we always want to balance the game out, and we want to do a really good job to do that. And that takes both sides of the football and the kicking game to work together to make that happen."
"Chip [Kelly] and I see eye to eye from the start, of this conversation that we had about coming here and all that, and I'm thrilled to be working with him, and I can't wait to see it all come to light in not just the first game, but it'll take us a month before you see really what we are and who we're becoming."
"But as far as somebody else's program, I don't know how they're doing it, but in our place right here, we know that balance is huge, and so we need to always, always take care of the football. In those games you talked about, yeah, we were plus 28 turnover ratio. So you want to know how you win. That's how you win. Take care of the football."
