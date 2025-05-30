Analyst’s High Praise of Raiders UDFA Jah Joyner
The Las Vegas Raiders landed a steal of an undrafted free agent in Minnesota defensive lineman Jah Joyner. Joyner was projected to get picked off the draft board in the sixth round, but fell out of the draft selection process, and landed right into the laps of the Silver and Black.
Joyner played in 43 collegiate games for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, totaling 66 combined tackles, 35 solo tackles, and a strong 14.5 quarterback sacks. Given the Raiders' defense hasn't been the best over the last few seasons, the addition of Joyner could push the franchise in the right direction in terms of depth.
Now learning from the likes of Maxx Crosby and Malcom Koonce, Joyner has a strong chance of landing a spot on the Raiders' pro roster come Week 1. According to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Joyner is the exact player to watch to reach that goal.
"I cannot, for the life of me, comprehend how Jah Joyner went undrafted," Trapasso wrote. "Maybe it was the bad agility-drill times at the combine. No wonder so many prospects opt out. Because on the field, the former Gophers captain played at NFL-caliber and has the size needed to live on the edge as a professional."
"At over 6-foot-4 and 262 pounds with a wingspan in the 82nd percentile among edge rushers, Joyner consistently won on the outside with length, overwhelming power and an ascending collection of pass-rush moves in his final three seasons in Minneapolis. He played as the consummate, run-halting stud on early downs, and despite long, lumbering strides, was productive as a pass-rusher too, with a pressure rate of 14.7% in those three campaigns.
With a draft projection to his name, Joyner has a strong chance of cracking the Raiders roster and becoming a strong piece to the defense. Trapasso notes that Crosby doesn't enjoy coming out of games, but following an injury-ridden season, Joyner may be the backup option to send out on the field.
"Despite Crosby's general disdain for leaving the field, Las Vegas will need backups to contribute at that position. I have minimal doubts about Joyner outplaying his undrafted status and asserting himself as a three-down asset for the Raiders during his rookie contract."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this story!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this story!