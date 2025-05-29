Raiders' Crosby Appreciates Carroll's Authenticity
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has been through several coaches during his time with the Silver and Black.
Because of his experiences under so many different leaders, Crosby knows when coaches are being authentic and when they may not always practice what they preach.
The Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their newest head coach in January, and Carroll is someone who many players have loved during his coaching career.
He has only been under Carroll for a short time, but Crosby already knows that Carroll is an authentic coach. He spoke about Carroll on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“That’s one thing about the NFL,” said Crosby. “You know if someone is bulls-—ing or someone is really about it, and he is. He’s got a track record to prove it, and that energy is just real. It’s contagious. You never want to let a coach like that down. You want to show him, ‘I have more energy than you.’ It’s just a match made in heaven.
I feel like, on a personal standpoint, just because I know, and you guys know, how much energy I bring to the game and how much I bring every day in the building and what I’m about, I literally live and am obsessed with football and being the best at what I do.
But he’s the same way, and everything’s fun, and everything’s a great time, but he’s trying to win. Don’t get that mistaken. That’s the plan, is to win. Ultimately, all the culture, the things we do, they’re all tied in to winning. That’s the ultimate goal. You’re not going there to just have fun and f— off. We’re working hard and getting after it, but he’s a competitor. He’s not trying to lose to nobody. So, it’s been really cool so far.”
Carroll has a 170-120-1 record as an NFL head coach and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. As Crosby said, he has a track record of success at the NFL level.
Carroll is known as one of the highest-energy coaches in the NFL, and Crosby knows it comes from an authentic place. Their competitive spirits have already meshed this offseason, and that should continue into the regular season.
